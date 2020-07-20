BidaskClub Upgrades Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) to “Hold”

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TIGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

