Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.14 million, a PE ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 206.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 9.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.