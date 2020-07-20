White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.91% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $54,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $869.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $881.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.21. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,805.74 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

