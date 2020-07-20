Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $526,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,939.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $90,429,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Zendesk by 20.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

