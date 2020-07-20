Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $526,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,939.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $90,429,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Zendesk by 20.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Shares Sold by State Street Corp
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Zendesk Now Covered by Citigroup
Zendesk Now Covered by Citigroup
Shopify Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
Shopify Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
UGI Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays
UGI Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays
Spectrum Brands Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Spectrum Brands Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Twitter Price Target Raised to $32.00
Twitter Price Target Raised to $32.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report