Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $998.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $746.21.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $928.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of -800.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $874.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.66. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
