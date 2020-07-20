Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $998.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $746.21.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $928.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of -800.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $874.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.66. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

