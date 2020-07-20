UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UGI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 20.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

