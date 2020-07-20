UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.
In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UGI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 20.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
