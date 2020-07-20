Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have lagged the industry in the past six months. Despite reporting earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2020, the stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation. Citing unprecedented impacts of the outbreak, management withdrew its fiscal 2020 view, suspended merit-based compensation and reduced capital spending. The pandemic already hurt sales and adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Further, sluggishness in the Hardware & Home Improvement segment and currency woes remain concerns. However, it is gaining from smooth progress on its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is likely to generate $100 million of run-rate savings. It also witnessed robust sales growth in Global Pet Care and Home & Personal Care segments, which aided organic sales in the quarter.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.86.

NYSE:SPB opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,235,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 115.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 421,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.