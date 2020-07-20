Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Shares Sold by State Street Corp
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Zendesk Now Covered by Citigroup
Zendesk Now Covered by Citigroup
Shopify Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
Shopify Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
UGI Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays
UGI Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays
Spectrum Brands Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Spectrum Brands Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Twitter Price Target Raised to $32.00
Twitter Price Target Raised to $32.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report