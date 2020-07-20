Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

