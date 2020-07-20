Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.11.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $226.89 on Thursday. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.90 and its 200-day moving average is $200.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Waters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Waters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.