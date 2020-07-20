Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $18.63 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

