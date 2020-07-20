Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Apple’s score:

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

