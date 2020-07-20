BofA Securities Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to “Neutral”

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.30.

THO stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

