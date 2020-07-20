SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SKM stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

