MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.29 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

