Invesco Ltd. Has $753,000 Stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UVSP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $14.90 on Monday. Univest Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $434.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Natalye Paquin bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,770 shares of company stock valued at $135,855. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

