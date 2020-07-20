Invesco Ltd. Buys 49,002 Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 258.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Zynex worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Zynex by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.99 million, a PE ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

