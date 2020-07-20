Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Alexander’s worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alexander’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX opened at $246.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $391.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

