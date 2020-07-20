Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 277,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Crescent Point Energy worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 65,127 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 63,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

