Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $507.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

