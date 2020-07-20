Invesco Ltd. Has $765,000 Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of TransAlta worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TransAlta by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TransAlta by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in TransAlta by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 438,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 371,110 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

