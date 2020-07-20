Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 644,079 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,375,000 after buying an additional 1,347,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after buying an additional 546,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,931,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 788,007 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.