Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,503 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $482.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.