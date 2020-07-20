Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,612 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $39.99 on Monday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

