John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 181,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHI stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.378 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

