Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Wilshire Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 434,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

