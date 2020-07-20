Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

Shares of OAS opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.