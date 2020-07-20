Invesco Ltd. Has $783,000 Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Manitowoc worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $398.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

