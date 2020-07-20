Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.