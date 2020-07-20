Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

