Morgan Stanley Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 214.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Manitowoc worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $13,095,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $7,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 5,550.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Manitowoc stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $398.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.02. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

