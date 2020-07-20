Morgan Stanley Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.55% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,046,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $16.59 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

