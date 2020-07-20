Morgan Stanley Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Universal Insurance worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 14,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $17.37 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

UVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

