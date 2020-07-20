Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Stock Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,048,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 656,181 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

