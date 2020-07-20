Morgan Stanley Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Caesarstone worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 43.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,852,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Caesarstone Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTE. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

