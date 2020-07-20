Morgan Stanley Sells 77,689 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.