Morgan Stanley Sells 64,401 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $29,848,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,502,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after acquiring an additional 558,765 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 692,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 178,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,903. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHE stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.26 million, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

