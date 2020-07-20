HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HNI were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

