Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,823,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

