Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

