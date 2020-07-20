Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $4,010,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 260,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 224,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 72.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 90,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $513.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

