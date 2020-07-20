Morgan Stanley Sells 871,331 Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Sogou worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,216 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sogou by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Sogou by 33.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,261,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 316,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sogou by 2,586.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 925,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 890,660 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sogou alerts:

SOGO stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Sogou Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sogou Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.