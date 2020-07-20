Invesco Ltd. Has $785,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFSL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.36. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.06%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

