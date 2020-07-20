Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watford from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

WTRE stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at $242,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maamoun Rajeh bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $224,658. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Watford by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Watford by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

