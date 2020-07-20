YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of YY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.25.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. YY’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that YY will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in YY by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in YY by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of YY by 31.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

