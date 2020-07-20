Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

