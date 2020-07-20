Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $22.17 on Friday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.