RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $1,540,766.43 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,872,070.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $1,706,193.90.
- On Friday, May 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80.
- On Monday, May 18th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76.
NYSE:RNG opened at $258.05 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $299.74. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 277.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after acquiring an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.92.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
