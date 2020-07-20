RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $1,540,766.43 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,872,070.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $1,706,193.90.

On Friday, May 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80.

On Monday, May 18th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76.

NYSE:RNG opened at $258.05 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $299.74. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 277.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after acquiring an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

