Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

