Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 6,182 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $1,329,315.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,290.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE W opened at $215.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $230.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 92.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.03.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

