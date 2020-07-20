Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,300,960.57 in Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IR stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 386.51 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after buying an additional 15,469,364 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $297,903,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 6,287,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after buying an additional 5,675,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

